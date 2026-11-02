Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry Moves to Wind Up 33 State-Owned Enterprises

Government accelerates SOE restructuring drive

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has signalled a significant step in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic reform agenda, announcing that the liquidation process for 33 selected State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) is now being actively advanced.

A long-overdue structural reform

The move forms part of a broader government strategy to reduce the fiscal burden imposed by loss-making public entities that have long drained state resources. Many of these enterprises have been identified as non-viable and incapable of contributing meaningfully to the national economy, making their dissolution a priority under the current reform framework.

Sri Lanka's SOE sector has historically been a source of significant financial strain, with numerous entities requiring repeated government bailouts and accumulating substantial debt over the years. The decision to liquidate 33 such bodies reflects a commitment to rationalising the public sector and redirecting resources toward more productive ends.

What this means for stakeholders

The liquidation of these enterprises is expected to have implications for a range of stakeholders, including employees, creditors, and the communities that have depended on their services. The Finance Ministry is expected to oversee the orderly winding-up of operations, though full details of the process and timelines are yet to be comprehensively disclosed.

33 State-Owned Enterprises have been earmarked for liquidation

The process is being led by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

The initiative is part of Sri Lanka's wider public sector restructuring programme

The move aims to reduce the fiscal burden on the national treasury

Broader economic context

This development comes as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. As part of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund and ongoing debt restructuring efforts, the government has committed to improving public financial management, and the rationalisation of the SOE portfolio is considered a critical component of that commitment.

Economists and reform advocates have long called for decisive action on underperforming state entities, arguing that their continued operation without accountability places an unsustainable burden on taxpayers. The Finance Ministry's latest move suggests the government is prepared to follow through on those demands, though implementation will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.

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