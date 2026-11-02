Sri Lanka Strengthens Healthcare Workforce With 2,819 New Nurse Appointments

Sri Lanka's public health sector has received a significant boost with the formal appointment of 2,819 newly qualified nurses to the island's health service, as the Ministry of Health and Mass Media presented official appointment letters to the latest batch of nursing graduates.

Graduates Complete Three-Year Diploma Programme

The newly appointed nurses belong to the 2020 student nursing cohort, who successfully completed the three-year Higher Diploma in Nursing at nursing colleges operating under the Ministry of Health and Mass Media. Upon receiving their appointment letters, the graduates have been recruited to the Sri Lankan health service as Grade III nurses, marking the beginning of their professional careers in the country's public healthcare system.

Senior Nurses Recognised With Promotions

Alongside the new appointments, the occasion also saw 76 serving nurses recognised for their dedication and experience through formal promotions, further strengthening the professional structure within the nursing workforce.

A Welcome Addition to the Health Service

The intake represents a timely reinforcement of Sri Lanka's nursing capacity, which plays a vital role in delivering healthcare services to communities across the country. Nursing colleges under the Ministry of Health continue to serve as the primary pipeline for producing qualified healthcare professionals to meet the demands of the national health system.

The appointments are expected to ease staffing pressures at hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide, as the country works to maintain and improve the quality of patient care across all provinces.