Kadawatha–Mirigama Expressway Set for Opening as Minister Confirms New Target Date

Motorists across Sri Lanka have reason to look forward as the government has announced a fresh target date for the opening of the highly anticipated Kadawatha–Mirigama section of the Central Expressway, bringing long-delayed relief to commuters travelling along one of the country's busiest corridors.

Minister Confirms Progress on Key Highway Project

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Ratnayake has confirmed that the Kadawatha–Mirigama expressway section is on course to meet its revised opening timeline. The minister communicated the update directly, signalling renewed momentum behind a project that has faced considerable delays over the years.

The Kadawatha–Mirigama stretch forms a critical segment of the Central Expressway, a flagship infrastructure initiative designed to improve connectivity between Colombo and the country's central regions. Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to dramatically reduce travel times and ease the chronic congestion experienced on existing arterial roads serving the same route.

What This Means for Commuters

For daily commuters, transport operators, and businesses reliant on efficient road links, the announcement is a welcome development. The corridor currently served by conventional roads is known for heavy traffic, particularly during peak hours, and the new expressway is expected to offer a faster and safer alternative.

Reduced travel time between Kadawatha and Mirigama

Improved road safety standards compared to existing routes

Better connectivity supporting economic activity in the Western and North Western Provinces

Relief from congestion on parallel national highways

Part of a Broader National Highway Vision

The Central Expressway project has been envisioned as a transformative addition to Sri Lanka's national highway network, extending modern expressway access beyond the Western Province. The Kadawatha–Mirigama section represents one of the earlier phases of this broader corridor, with further extensions planned to eventually reach Kandy.

The opening of this section will mark a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to modernise its transport infrastructure and support long-term economic growth.

The government has faced persistent public pressure to deliver on major infrastructure commitments, and the latest confirmation from Minister Ratnayake is likely to be received positively by communities and businesses along the route. Further details regarding the precise opening date and any official inauguration arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.