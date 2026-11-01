UNP Demands Answers After Reports of New Solar Application Freeze

Opposition raises alarm over renewable energy setback

United National Party Working Committee member Dinouk Colombage has thrown the government's renewable energy agenda into question, after drawing attention to a notice that reportedly signals a suspension of new solar power applications in Sri Lanka.

Colombage, a vocal advocate for sustainable energy development, shared the notice publicly and called on the government to provide a clear and transparent explanation for the reported move, which he suggested could deal a significant blow to the country's clean energy ambitions.

Concerns over policy direction

The opposition politician questioned whether the reported suspension represented a step backward for Sri Lanka at a time when expanding renewable energy capacity has been widely regarded as a national priority — both for energy security and economic recovery following the country's recent financial crisis.

The government owes the public a clear explanation on what is happening with solar energy applications and what this means for the country's renewable energy future.

Sri Lanka has in recent years positioned solar energy as a cornerstone of its efforts to reduce dependence on expensive fossil fuel imports, with thousands of households and businesses having invested in rooftop solar systems under various government-backed net metering schemes.

Broader implications for energy sector

Any freeze on new solar applications, if confirmed, could have wide-reaching consequences, including:

Discouraging private investment in the renewable energy sector

Delaying the country's transition away from fossil fuel dependency

Undermining consumer confidence in government energy policies

Affecting businesses and households planning solar installations

The government is yet to issue an official response to Colombage's questions. Energy sector stakeholders and solar industry representatives are expected to be watching closely for clarification from the relevant authorities in the coming days.

The development comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a delicate balance between managing grid stability and encouraging the growth of distributed renewable energy sources across the island.