Deputy FM Pledges Safe Return of Sri Lankan Worker Under Threat in Saudi Arabia

Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra has given assurances that Sri Lankan migrant worker Pramadi Madhumali Nisansala, who has been facing serious safety concerns while employed in Saudi Arabia, will be brought home safely.

The case of Nisansala had drawn significant public attention in Sri Lanka, with fears mounting over her wellbeing in the Gulf nation. The Deputy Foreign Minister stepped in to personally address the situation, signalling the government's commitment to protecting the rights and safety of Sri Lankan workers abroad.

Government Response to a Worrying Situation

Hemachandra's assurances came amid growing anxiety among the worker's family and the wider public regarding the threats she had reportedly been subjected to during her time in Saudi Arabia. The Deputy Minister confirmed that the relevant authorities had been engaged and that efforts were actively underway to secure her return to the island.

Sri Lanka maintains a significant migrant worker population in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia being one of the primary destinations for those seeking employment overseas. Cases involving the mistreatment or endangerment of these workers have long been a source of concern for both advocacy groups and government officials.

A Broader Challenge for Sri Lanka's Migrant Workforce

The plight of Sri Lankan domestic and migrant workers in Gulf countries has repeatedly come under the spotlight in recent years. Human rights organisations have consistently highlighted vulnerabilities faced by workers, particularly women employed as domestic helpers, who often find themselves with limited legal recourse in foreign jurisdictions.

Sri Lanka sends hundreds of thousands of workers abroad each year, with a large proportion heading to the Middle East.

Remittances from overseas workers remain a vital source of foreign exchange for the country.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment is the primary government body tasked with overseeing and supporting migrant workers.

The government has faced recurring pressure to strengthen protections for citizens working abroad and to respond more swiftly when distress situations arise. Nisansala's case is the latest to highlight the urgent need for robust diplomatic intervention mechanisms.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure Pramadi Madhumali Nisansala's safe return to Sri Lanka.

Further updates on the situation are expected as diplomatic channels continue to be engaged. The Foreign Ministry has urged any Sri Lankan workers facing difficulties abroad to contact the nearest Sri Lankan diplomatic mission for assistance.