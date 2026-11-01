South Korean National Caught With Cocaine at Bandaranaike International Airport

A 64-year-old South Korean citizen has been taken into custody at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after authorities discovered a consignment of cocaine in his possession, in what marks the latest in a series of drug-related arrests at the country's main international gateway.

Drugs Discovered at the Airport

The suspect was apprehended by airport security and law enforcement officials during routine screening procedures at BIA. The cocaine, which was found among his belongings, triggered an immediate response from the relevant authorities stationed at the airport.

The arrest underscores the continued vigilance of Sri Lankan customs and law enforcement personnel in intercepting illegal narcotics being brought into the country through international entry points.

Investigations Underway

The suspect is currently in the custody of the relevant law enforcement agencies, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Officials are working to determine the origin of the drugs, the intended destination, and whether any wider network is involved in the attempted smuggling operation.

Sri Lanka has in recent years seen a notable increase in drug trafficking attempts through its international airports, with authorities regularly seizing narcotics smuggled by foreign and local nationals alike.

Zero Tolerance at Entry Points

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have repeatedly stressed their commitment to maintaining strict anti-narcotics measures at all ports of entry, including BIA, which serves as the island's primary hub for international air travel.

The suspect is expected to face charges under Sri Lanka's stringent drug legislation, which carries severe penalties for the trafficking and possession of controlled substances such as cocaine.