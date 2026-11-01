Litro Gas Issues Stern Warning to Dealers Over Price Violations and Cylinder Hoarding

Litro Gas Lanka has issued a strong warning to its network of dealers, cautioning them against engaging in practices that undermine fair distribution of cooking gas across the country.

Key Concerns Raised by Litro Gas

The state-owned gas supplier has specifically flagged three areas of concern that have drawn the company's attention — the hoarding of gas cylinders, the deliberate restriction of sales to consumers, and the charging of prices above the stipulated maximum retail price.

The notice signals that Litro Gas Lanka is taking a firm stance against unscrupulous dealers who may be exploiting supply conditions to inflate profits at the expense of ordinary Sri Lankan households.

Consumer Impact

Cooking gas remains an essential commodity for millions of Sri Lankan families, and any artificial shortage created through hoarding or restricted sales can cause significant hardship, particularly for lower-income households that depend on gas cylinders for daily cooking needs.

Overcharging consumers beyond the officially set maximum retail price is a direct violation of the company's dealer agreements and undermines government efforts to maintain stable prices for essential goods.

What Dealers Are Expected to Do

Refrain from stockpiling or hoarding gas cylinders beyond normal operational requirements.

Ensure that cylinders are made available to consumers without unnecessary restrictions.

Strictly adhere to the maximum retail price set by Litro Gas Lanka.

Litro Gas Lanka has made clear that action will be taken against dealers found to be in violation of these guidelines, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring equitable and fairly priced gas distribution nationwide.

Consumers who encounter dealers engaging in any of these prohibited practices are encouraged to report such incidents directly to Litro Gas Lanka through the company's official channels.