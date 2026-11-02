Sajith Accuses Government of Using New Bills to Suppress Fundamental Freedoms

Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the government, claiming it is deliberately attempting to curtail the fundamental and human rights of Sri Lankan citizens through two newly proposed pieces of legislation targeting terrorism and organised crime.

Premadasa made the remarks while addressing a public gathering at Sri Subodhirajarama Viharaya, using the occasion to sharply criticise the administration's legislative agenda and warn citizens of what he described as a calculated erosion of their constitutional protections.

A Direct Challenge to Civil Liberties

The SJB leader argued that rather than genuinely addressing the threats posed by terrorism and organised crime, the two Bills in question would instead serve as tools to suppress dissent and restrict the freedoms enjoyed by ordinary Sri Lankans. He called on the public to remain vigilant against legislation that he believes goes far beyond its stated intentions.

Premadasa's remarks reflect growing unease among opposition ranks regarding the scope and potential misuse of the proposed laws, with critics fearing that broad definitions within such Bills could be weaponised against political opponents, activists, and members of civil society.

Opposition Mounts Pressure

The Opposition Leader's intervention signals that the SJB intends to mount strong resistance to the Bills as they proceed through Parliament. Premadasa urged fellow citizens and democratic institutions to scrutinise the legislation carefully before it is passed into law.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the Opposition Leader's latest criticisms regarding the Bills.

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