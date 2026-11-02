Sri Lanka's Electricity Bills Could Drop by 20% Before Year-End, Says Consumers' Association

Sri Lankan households and businesses may soon see significant relief on their electricity bills, with the Electricity Consumers' Association announcing that tariffs could be slashed by as much as 20% during the fourth quarter of this year.

Favourable Conditions Driving the Forecast

The association pointed to a combination of encouraging factors currently working in favour of consumers. Reservoir water levels across the island are reported to be high, boosting hydropower generation capacity at a time when the cost of producing hydroelectricity remains comparatively low.

In addition, increased solar power generation is contributing to a broader shift toward cheaper, renewable energy sources within the national grid — further easing pressure on electricity pricing.

What This Means for Consumers

A 20% reduction in electricity tariffs would represent meaningful financial relief for Sri Lankan families and businesses, many of whom have struggled with elevated utility costs in recent years amid broader economic pressures facing the country.

The Electricity Consumers' Association highlighted that the convergence of high reservoir levels, stronger solar output, and low hydropower generation costs creates a realistic opportunity for a substantial tariff reduction in the coming months.

Looking Ahead

The proposed reduction, if implemented, would take effect in the final quarter of 2024. Consumers and industry observers will be closely watching for any formal announcements from the relevant regulatory authorities regarding tariff revisions in the months ahead.

The development comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy and reduce the cost of living for its citizens, with energy pricing remaining one of the key areas under public and governmental scrutiny.