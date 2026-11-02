Sixteen Ex-Ministers Face Bribery Probe as Former Ministry Secretary Taken Into Custody

Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities have launched a sweeping bribery investigation targeting sixteen former government ministers, marking one of the most significant probes into alleged ministerial misconduct in recent memory. The investigation gained further momentum with the arrest of a former ministry secretary, signalling that authorities are moving beyond preliminary inquiries into active enforcement action.

High-Level Arrests Signal Serious Intent

The detention of the former ministry secretary represents a notable escalation in the scope of the investigation. Officials familiar with the matter indicate that the arrest is connected to allegations of bribery and corrupt practices that are said to have occurred during the individuals' tenures in public office. The identity of the arrested official has not been fully disclosed at this stage of proceedings.

Sixteen Former Ministers in the Crosshairs

The probe encompasses sixteen individuals who previously held ministerial portfolios under past administrations. Investigators are examining allegations that these former ministers engaged in or facilitated corrupt transactions during their time in government. The breadth of the investigation suggests that authorities believe the alleged misconduct was neither isolated nor confined to a single ministry or period.

Context of Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Drive

The investigation comes against the backdrop of intensified efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to address long-standing concerns over public sector corruption. The country has faced sustained domestic and international pressure to strengthen accountability mechanisms and pursue credible prosecutions against those accused of misusing public office for personal gain.

Sixteen former ministers are currently under active bribery investigation

A former ministry secretary has been arrested in connection with the probe

The investigation is being conducted by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities

The probe is considered one of the broadest of its kind targeting former ministerial officials

Public Reaction and Expectations

News of the investigation has drawn considerable public attention, with many Sri Lankans expressing cautious optimism that the proceedings will result in meaningful accountability. Civil society groups have long called for transparent and impartial investigations into alleged corruption at the highest levels of government, and this latest development is being watched closely as a litmus test for the country's commitment to genuine reform.

Authorities have not yet provided a detailed timeline for the conclusion of the investigation, but the arrest of the former ministry secretary suggests that the case is advancing at a deliberate pace. Further developments, including the possible questioning or detention of additional individuals, are widely anticipated in the coming weeks.