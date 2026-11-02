IRD Calls on Public to Stay Away from Offices for TIN Certificate Requests

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has issued a public appeal urging Sri Lankans to refrain from making unnecessary visits to its head office and regional offices for the purpose of obtaining Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificates.

The department's appeal comes amid concerns over the volume of in-person visits being made by members of the public, many of which could be avoided through alternative channels already made available by the IRD.

Digital and Remote Options Available

The IRD has reminded the public that obtaining a TIN certificate does not necessarily require a physical visit to any of its offices. The department encourages taxpayers to make use of the online facilities and other remote services at their disposal, reducing the burden on staff and easing congestion at office premises.

A Call for Responsible Use of Public Services

By discouraging unnecessary footfall at its locations, the IRD aims to improve the overall efficiency of its services and ensure that those with genuine, urgent requirements are attended to promptly and without undue delay.

Members of the public are advised to explore all available remote and digital avenues before choosing to visit an IRD office in person, in the interest of both their own convenience and the smooth functioning of the department's operations island-wide.