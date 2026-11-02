Fatal Shooting on Trincomalee Road Leaves One Dead, Two Wounded

A deadly shooting incident in Trincomalee has claimed one life and left two others injured after gunmen opened fire on a three-wheeler travelling along Kappalthurai Road.

Attack on Moving Vehicle

The brazen attack targeted the occupants of a three-wheeler as it made its way along Kappalthurai Road in Trincomalee. Unidentified gunmen fired upon the vehicle, killing one person on the spot while two others sustained injuries in the assault.

Victims and Response

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment following the incident. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting was reported and launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a formal investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the deadly attack. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been officially confirmed, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist the ongoing inquiry.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over security in the Trincomalee district, with residents expressing alarm over the apparent ease with which the attack was carried out on a public road.