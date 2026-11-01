Twelve Tax Changes Under New Government: Rights Director Details Impact on Sri Lankans

Rights Activist Outlines Tax Overhaul Since New Administration Took Office

Sri Lanka Human Rights Centre Executive Director Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon has compiled and published a comprehensive list of 12 tax revisions that have been introduced since the new government assumed power, drawing public attention to the scale of fiscal changes affecting ordinary Sri Lankans.

A Significant Shift in the Tax Landscape

Tennakoon, a prominent civil society figure, outlined the dozen amendments in what appears to be an effort to inform the public about the breadth of taxation changes being implemented under the current administration. The list covers a range of revisions that touch on multiple sectors of the economy and everyday life.

Why This Matters for Sri Lankans

With Sri Lanka still navigating the aftermath of its historic economic crisis, any shift in tax policy carries significant weight for households, businesses, and investors alike. The publication of such a list by a human rights and civic advocacy leader signals growing public interest in government accountability around economic decision-making.

The listing of these 12 revisions serves as a timely reminder that taxation policy directly affects the rights and livelihoods of citizens across all walks of life.

Tennakoon's documentation of the changes is expected to fuel further public debate around the government's economic direction, particularly regarding how these revisions balance fiscal consolidation targets — many tied to Sri Lanka's ongoing IMF programme — with the welfare of the general population.

Civil Society Keeps Watch

The move by the Sri Lanka Human Rights Centre reflects a broader trend of civil society organisations stepping into an analytical and watchdog role during the country's economic recovery period. By making such information accessible, advocates like Tennakoon aim to empower citizens to engage more meaningfully with policy decisions that shape their daily lives.

Further details on each of the 12 specific tax revisions are expected to be elaborated upon in the coming days as public and political responses to the list continue to emerge.