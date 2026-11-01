Fakhar Zaman's Brilliant Ton Crushes Sri Lanka in Lahore Decider

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman produced a commanding century to guide his side to victory over Sri Lanka in the final match of their series in Lahore, dealing a crushing blow to the visiting islanders' hopes of a memorable series triumph on Pakistani soil.

Fakhar Takes Centre Stage

The left-handed batsman was in imperious form throughout his innings, anchoring the Pakistani batting lineup with the kind of assured, dominant display that has made him one of the most dangerous top-order batsmen in limited-overs cricket. His century proved to be the decisive contribution of the contest, leaving Sri Lanka's bowlers with no answer to his fluent strokeplay.

Sri Lanka Fall Short in the Decider

Despite their best efforts, the Sri Lankan side were unable to overcome the challenge set by Fakhar's outstanding knock. The Lions, who had travelled to Pakistan with hopes of causing an upset, ultimately found themselves outclassed in the final showdown as the hosts sealed the series in front of what is expected to have been a passionate home crowd in Lahore.

A Difficult Tour Ends for the Lions

The result will be a significant disappointment for Sri Lankan cricket fans, as the team failed to convert their series aspirations into a tangible result when it mattered most. The Lahore final underlined the continued challenges Sri Lanka face against quality opposition in away conditions.

Pakistan, buoyed by Fakhar's heroics, will take enormous confidence from the series victory heading into upcoming international commitments.

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