Colombo Ranks Among Sri Lanka's Most Polluted Cities as Jaffna Records Alarming Air Quality Levels

Colombo has been ranked the fourth most polluted city in Sri Lanka, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 102 as of 10.30 a.m. yesterday, according to real-time monitoring data published by global air quality tracker IQAir.

Jaffna Tops Pollution List

The northern city of Jaffna recorded the most severe air pollution in the country, posting an AQI of 142 — a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions. Puttalam followed as the second most polluted city, with further rankings placing Colombo fourth on the national list.

What the Numbers Mean

The Air Quality Index is an internationally recognised scale used to measure the concentration of pollutants in the atmosphere. Key thresholds on the scale include:

0–50: Good — Air quality poses little or no risk

Good — Air quality poses little or no risk 51–100: Moderate — Acceptable, though some pollutants may affect highly sensitive individuals

Moderate — Acceptable, though some pollutants may affect highly sensitive individuals 101–150: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups — People with heart or lung conditions face increased risk

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups — People with heart or lung conditions face increased risk 151 and above: Unhealthy — General public may begin to experience adverse health effects

With Colombo's reading of 102 placing it in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category, residents — particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions — are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Growing Concern Over Urban Air Quality

The data highlights a growing concern over air quality across Sri Lanka's cities, with both the commercial capital and several other urban and semi-urban centres recording elevated pollution levels. Experts have long pointed to vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and open burning as primary contributors to deteriorating air quality across the island.

An AQI reading above 100 is a cause for public health concern, particularly for vulnerable populations who may experience worsened respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms even at moderate exposure levels.

Authorities have yet to issue an official public health advisory in response to the readings. Members of the public are encouraged to monitor air quality updates and take necessary precautions during periods of elevated pollution.