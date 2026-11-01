Red Warning Issued as Bay of Bengal Depression Set to Escalate into Severe Cyclonic Storm

Meteorology Department Raises Alarm Over Intensifying Weather System

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a Red Warning for strong winds and rough seas across deep-sea areas, as a Deep Depression currently active in the Bay of Bengal is forecast to strengthen significantly into a severe cyclonic storm in the coming days.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The Red Warning — the highest level of alert issued by the Meteorology Department — signals dangerous conditions for those venturing into deep-sea waters. Authorities are urging fishermen and maritime operators to exercise extreme caution and to avoid heading out to sea until further notice.

Rough sea conditions and powerful winds associated with the intensifying weather system are expected to pose serious risks, particularly in the deep-sea zones surrounding the island.

Storm Intensification Expected

Meteorologists have indicated that the Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, a process that could unfold rapidly depending on prevailing atmospheric and oceanic conditions. Such systems are known to bring sustained heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerously high waves to surrounding regions.

Public Advisory

The public, especially coastal communities and those with livelihoods dependent on the sea, are strongly advised to:

Monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Avoid all non-essential deep-sea activities until the warning is lifted

Secure fishing vessels and equipment in safe harbours

Follow instructions issued by local authorities and disaster management officials

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor the system closely and has urged the public to stay alert as the situation develops.

Further updates are expected to be issued as the weather system evolves. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepared for possible changes in local weather conditions linked to this developing storm.

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