Sri Lanka's 'Ratama Ekata' Operation Marks One Year With Over 310,000 Drug-Related Arrests

Landmark Anti-Drug Drive Completes First Year

Sri Lanka's nationally coordinated anti-narcotics operation, known as Ratama Ekata, has reached a significant milestone, completing its first year of operation with more than 310,000 suspects taken into custody across the island.

Sweeping Crackdown Yields Massive Numbers

The staggering arrest figure underscores the scale and intensity of the campaign, which was launched with the stated aim of tackling the country's deepening drug crisis. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed island-wide as part of the coordinated effort, targeting drug users, traffickers, and those connected to the narcotics trade at various levels.

A National Priority

The Ratama Ekata initiative reflects the Sri Lankan government's commitment to confronting substance abuse and drug-related crime, which has long been identified as a serious threat to public health and social stability. Authorities have framed the operation not merely as a law enforcement exercise, but as a broader societal intervention aimed at protecting communities, particularly the youth, from the devastating effects of drug dependency.

Over 310,000 suspects arrested within the operation's first year

The campaign targets drug users, dealers, and trafficking networks

Law enforcement agencies have been mobilised across all regions of the country

Looking Ahead

As the operation enters its second year, authorities are expected to continue and potentially intensify their efforts. The coming months will be closely watched to see whether the high arrest numbers translate into measurable reductions in drug availability and usage across Sri Lanka.