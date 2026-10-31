Teen Shot After Police Open Fire on Three-Wheeler That Refused to Stop

A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries after police opened fire on a three-wheeler that allegedly failed to halt when officers issued a stop order, authorities confirmed.

Incident Details

The incident occurred when police attempted to stop the three-wheeler, but the vehicle reportedly continued without complying with the officers' instructions. Officers subsequently discharged their firearms at the vehicle, with the resulting gunshot wound striking the teenage passenger.

Victim's Condition

The injured youth, aged 16, was attended to following the shooting. Details regarding the severity of his injuries and his current medical condition have not been fully disclosed at this stage.

Questions Over Use of Force

The incident is likely to raise fresh concerns over the use of lethal force by law enforcement officers in situations involving non-compliant vehicles. Critics and civil society groups have previously questioned whether the discharge of firearms is a proportionate response when a vehicle fails to stop at a police checkpoint.

Authorities have yet to release a full statement clarifying the circumstances that led officers to open fire, or whether any investigation into the conduct of the officers involved has been initiated. Further details are expected as the matter develops.

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