SLITHM Launches Landmark Degree Programme to Tackle Sri Lanka's 600,000 Tourism Workforce Gap

The Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (SLITHM) has taken a historic step forward in the development of the country's tourism sector, launching its first-ever undergraduate degree programme in a bid to address a critical shortage of skilled professionals across the industry.

A Milestone for Tourism Education

The inauguration of the Bachelor of Hotel Management degree marks a significant turning point for SLITHM, long regarded as the country's premier institution for hospitality and tourism training. The launch signals a broader ambition to elevate Sri Lanka's tourism workforce to internationally competitive standards at a time when the sector is experiencing rapid post-pandemic recovery.

Addressing a Massive Skills Deficit

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly highlighted a staggering shortfall of approximately 600,000 trained personnel within Sri Lanka's tourism and hospitality sector. This vacancy crisis has placed considerable strain on hotels, resorts, and service providers struggling to meet growing visitor demand with adequately qualified staff.

By introducing a formal degree pathway, SLITHM aims to attract a new generation of graduates who are equipped not only with practical hospitality skills but also with the academic grounding necessary for leadership and management roles within the industry.

Raising the Bar for the Industry

The new programme is expected to produce graduates capable of filling mid-to-senior level positions across hotels, travel agencies, event management companies, and other tourism-related enterprises. Officials believe the degree will help professionalize an industry that has historically relied on short-term certificate and diploma courses.

The programme is SLITHM's first degree-level qualification in its history

It is designed to directly respond to the 600,000-vacancy gap in the tourism workforce

The curriculum is expected to align with international hospitality management standards

A Timely Investment in Human Capital

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been identified as one of the key pillars of the country's economic recovery strategy. With tourist arrivals steadily climbing and ambitious government targets set for the coming years, the demand for well-trained, degree-qualified hospitality professionals has never been greater.

The establishment of this degree programme represents a long-overdue investment in the human capital that will ultimately determine whether Sri Lanka can fulfil its potential as a world-class tourism destination. Industry observers have welcomed the move, expressing hope that it will inspire further collaboration between academic institutions and the private sector to close the workforce gap in a sustainable and meaningful way.