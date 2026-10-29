Nugegoda Businessman Remanded Over Alleged Fraudulent Land Deal in Colombo 7

A businessman from Nugegoda has been placed in remand custody until November 5 in connection with allegations that he played a role in the fraudulent sale of a property in the high-value Colombo 7 area, authorities confirmed.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

The suspect is accused of facilitating the illegal transfer or sale of a piece of land situated in Colombo 7, one of the capital's most sought-after and expensive residential and commercial districts. Investigators allege that the transaction was carried out through deceptive means, raising serious concerns about property fraud in prime urban areas of the country.

The case was brought before the courts, which ordered the businessman to be held in remand as investigations continue into the full extent of the alleged scheme.

Remanded Until November 5

The court issued the remand order keeping the suspect in custody pending further inquiry. Investigators are expected to use this period to gather additional evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the disputed land transaction.

Property fraud involving high-value real estate in Colombo has become an area of increasing concern for law enforcement agencies, with authorities urging members of the public to exercise due diligence when engaging in land and property dealings.

The case is ongoing, and further hearings are scheduled as the investigation progresses.