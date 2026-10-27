Switzerland's Edelweiss Air Returns to Sri Lanka as Winter Tourism Season Takes Off

Swiss leisure airline Edelweiss Air has resumed its flights to Sri Lanka, marking the return of a key European carrier to the island as the winter tourist season gets underway.

A Welcome Boost for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

The resumption of Edelweiss Air services is expected to provide a significant lift to Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been working steadily to rebuild international arrivals and attract high-spending visitors from Western markets. Switzerland, known for its affluent travelling population, represents a valuable source market for the island's hospitality and leisure sectors.

Edelweiss Air, a subsidiary of Swiss International Air Lines and part of the Lufthansa Group, specialises in holiday travel and connects Swiss passengers with popular leisure destinations across the globe. Sri Lanka has long been a favoured destination among European winter sun seekers, drawn by the island's tropical climate, rich cultural heritage, and diverse wildlife.

Winter Season Connectivity

The airline's return aligns with the Northern Hemisphere's winter period, during which demand for long-haul travel to warm destinations traditionally peaks. Sri Lanka's west and south coasts enjoy their finest beach weather from November through to April, making the timing of the resumed service particularly well-suited to attract holidaymakers escaping the European cold.

Tourism authorities and industry stakeholders are likely to view the development as a positive signal of growing confidence among international carriers in Sri Lanka's recovery as a competitive travel destination.

The return of Edelweiss Air adds to the expanding roster of airlines reconnecting Europe directly with Bandaranaike International Airport, strengthening air connectivity at a critical moment for the country's economic recovery efforts.

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