Sri Lanka Cricket Caps Player Participation in Overseas Franchise Leagues at Two Per Year

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has introduced stricter regulations governing the participation of local cricketers in overseas franchise tournaments, limiting players to a maximum of two such competitions per calendar year, according to official sources.

New Restrictions Aim to Protect National Interests

The governing body's decision reflects a growing concern among cricket administrators that excessive participation in foreign franchise leagues could compromise the availability and fitness of Sri Lankan players for international and domestic commitments. By capping appearances at two overseas franchise leagues annually, SLC hopes to strike a balance between allowing players to benefit financially from global T20 competitions and ensuring their primary loyalty remains with the national setup.

A Growing Trend Across Cricket Boards

Sri Lanka Cricket's move follows a broader trend seen across major cricket-playing nations, where governing bodies have sought to manage the increasing pull of lucrative franchise tournaments around the world. The explosion of T20 leagues in recent years has placed cricket boards under mounting pressure to regulate their players' schedules more carefully, safeguarding both national team performance and player welfare.

Impact on Sri Lankan Players

The new rule is expected to have a direct impact on several prominent Sri Lankan cricketers who have been in demand across multiple franchise competitions globally. Players will now need to be more selective about which tournaments they choose to participate in each year.

Key implications of the new policy include:

Players must limit overseas franchise league appearances to no more than two per year

Priority is expected to be given to national and domestic Sri Lankan cricket commitments

SLC will have greater oversight and control over player availability throughout the calendar

SLC Strengthens Governance Framework

This latest regulatory update is part of a wider effort by Sri Lanka Cricket to tighten its governance framework and bring greater discipline to player management. Cricket administrators have been under increasing scrutiny to demonstrate that national interests are being protected amid the rapid commercialisation of the sport at the franchise level.

The move is likely to be welcomed by national team coaching staff and selectors, who have at times found themselves without key players due to overseas league commitments clashing with Sri Lanka's international schedule.