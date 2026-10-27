Landowner Nabbed Over Electrocution Deaths of Two Wild Elephants in Rambewa

A landowner has been taken into custody by authorities in connection with the deaths of two wild elephants that were killed by electrocution in the Rambewa area, police confirmed.

Illegal Electric Fence Suspected

The two wild elephants are believed to have been fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence that had been set up on the suspect's land. The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from wildlife conservation groups and the general public, highlighting the ongoing dangers posed to Sri Lanka's wild elephant population by illegal deterrents used by landowners.

Arrest Made in Connection With the Deaths

Authorities moved swiftly following the discovery of the two elephant carcasses, leading to the arrest of the landowner believed to be responsible for erecting the electrified barrier. The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

A Growing Threat to Wildlife

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants, a species listed as endangered. The use of illegal electric fences by landowners — often intended to protect crops from elephant raids — has been identified as a significant and recurring threat to the country's wildlife.

The Asian elephant is a protected species under Sri Lankan law.

Those found guilty of causing the death of a wild elephant can face serious legal penalties.

Wildlife authorities have repeatedly warned the public against the use of unauthorised electric fencing.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation is expected to conduct a full investigation into the incident alongside police. Officials have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to illegal fencing or harm to wildlife through the proper legal channels.

Wildlife conservation authorities have stressed that the killing of wild elephants — whether deliberate or through negligence — is a serious criminal offence carrying heavy penalties under Sri Lankan law.

The Rambewa incident is the latest in a series of elephant deaths reported across the country in recent months, renewing calls for stronger enforcement of wildlife protection laws and more effective mechanisms to manage human-elephant conflict.