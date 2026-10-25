Sri Lanka Tops South Asia in Food Security With Region's Lowest Hunger Levels

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant milestone in its humanitarian indicators, recording the lowest levels of hunger among all South Asian nations — a distinction that places the island nation ahead of its regional peers in food security and nutrition.

A Regional Benchmark in Food Security

The achievement underscores Sri Lanka's relative resilience in addressing hunger and malnutrition, even as the country continues to navigate the economic challenges that have defined recent years. Despite enduring one of its worst financial crises in modern history, Sri Lanka has managed to maintain nutritional standards that surpass those of neighbouring countries across the South Asian region.

South Asia as a whole has long struggled with elevated rates of food insecurity, with nations such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal grappling with persistent hunger challenges driven by poverty, population pressures, and agricultural vulnerabilities. Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka's standing is particularly noteworthy.

Significance for a Nation in Recovery

The recognition comes at a crucial time for Sri Lanka, which is still in the process of economic recovery following the 2022 foreign exchange crisis that triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. Critics had warned that the economic collapse could push more Sri Lankans into food insecurity, making this regional ranking an encouraging signal of progress.

Food security experts have pointed to Sri Lanka's relatively well-established social protection networks, public health infrastructure, and agricultural productivity as contributing factors to the country's stronger performance compared to its neighbours.

A Call for Continued Vigilance

While the achievement is worth celebrating, analysts caution that sustained policy commitment will be essential to maintaining and improving upon these gains. Vulnerable communities, particularly in rural and estate sector regions, continue to face nutritional challenges that require targeted government intervention.

Sri Lanka records the lowest hunger index among South Asian nations

The achievement comes despite the country's recent economic crisis

Social protection systems and public health networks are cited as key contributing factors

Experts urge continued focus on vulnerable rural and estate sector populations

For Sri Lankans who witnessed the hardships of 2022 first-hand, this recognition serves as both a point of national pride and a reminder of the importance of protecting food security gains through sound governance and inclusive economic policies.