Consumer Affairs Authority Launches Island-Wide Crackdown on Shops Concealing Prices

Nearly 200 Raids Conducted Across the Island

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has launched an extensive island-wide enforcement operation, carrying out close to 200 special raids targeting retail establishments found to be violating consumer protection laws, particularly those concealing or failing to display prices from customers.

Protecting Consumer Rights

The crackdown signals a firm stance by the CAA against businesses that obscure pricing information, a practice that leaves ordinary Sri Lankan shoppers at a disadvantage and opens the door to overcharging. Under Sri Lankan consumer protection regulations, traders are legally obligated to display prices clearly and transparently so that customers can make informed purchasing decisions.

What Inspectors Found

During the raids, CAA inspectors identified a range of violations at shops and retail outlets across multiple regions of the country. Among the most common infractions were:

Failure to display marked prices on goods

Hiding price tags or making them difficult for customers to view

Selling products at prices exceeding those officially marked or regulated

A Warning to Traders

The CAA has made clear that enforcement operations of this nature will continue as part of an ongoing effort to safeguard consumer rights across Sri Lanka. Traders who are found to be in breach of the law face legal action under the Consumer Affairs Authority Act.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected violations at shops in their areas to the relevant authorities, as consumer vigilance remains a key component in ensuring fair trade practices throughout the country.

Related Video