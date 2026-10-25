Maldives' Mandatory Dollar Conversion Policy Opens Golden Door for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

A sweeping foreign exchange policy introduced by the Maldives government could deliver an unexpected economic windfall for Sri Lanka, with analysts and industry observers suggesting the island nation stands to benefit significantly from its neighbour's tightening financial regulations.

What the Maldives Policy Entails

The Maldives has mandated that tourism-related businesses convert 40 percent of their foreign currency earnings — predominantly US dollars — into the local rufiyaa. The move, aimed at easing the Maldives' own foreign exchange shortage, has introduced a layer of financial complexity for resort operators and investors operating within the archipelago's lucrative hospitality sector.

Why Sri Lanka Could Be the Biggest Winner

For Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its battered economy and revive tourism following the 2022 financial crisis, the timing of this development could not be more opportune. The new Maldivian regulation is expected to prompt some high-end resort investors and tourism operators to reassess their regional strategies, with Sri Lanka emerging as a compelling alternative destination for investment and visitor traffic.

Sri Lanka offers a comparable tropical experience — pristine beaches, world-class marine environments, and a rich cultural heritage — at comparatively lower operational costs. Industry insiders believe that investors deterred by the Maldives' new currency restrictions may redirect capital toward Sri Lankan hospitality ventures.

Broader Economic Implications

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most critical foreign exchange earners, and any meaningful uptick in high-spending visitors or fresh hotel investment would provide tangible relief to the country's ongoing economic recovery efforts. The government has been actively courting international tourism investors as part of its broader IMF-backed stabilisation programme.

Economists note that Sri Lanka should move swiftly to capitalise on this moment by streamlining investment approval processes, enhancing infrastructure connectivity, and positioning the country more aggressively in premium travel markets that have traditionally favoured the Maldives.

A Narrow Window of Opportunity

Observers caution, however, that the opportunity may not remain open indefinitely. The Maldives could revise or soften its policy under pressure from its own tourism industry, which contributes the vast majority of the country's GDP. Sri Lanka must therefore act with urgency and strategic clarity to translate this geopolitical and regulatory shift into measurable economic gains.

For a nation still navigating the aftershocks of its worst economic crisis in modern history, the Maldives' dollar conversion rule may prove to be an unexpected but welcome stroke of good fortune.