Fury Grows Among Sri Lankan Fishermen as Wind Turbine Project Blamed for Collapsing Fish Catches

Coastal fishing communities in Sri Lanka are expressing mounting frustration over a wind turbine development project they believe is devastating their livelihoods, as catches in affected waters have dropped sharply in recent months.

Fishermen Point the Finger at Offshore Development

Fishermen operating along stretches of coastline near the turbine installations say their daily hauls have fallen to alarming lows since construction and operational activity in the area intensified. Many describe years of sustainable fishing suddenly giving way to near-empty nets, placing enormous financial strain on families who depend entirely on the sea for their income.

The anger is palpable in affected coastal villages, where fishermen have begun organising to voice their grievances. Local fishing community leaders argue that the noise, vibrations, and physical disruption caused by the turbine structures are driving fish populations away from traditional fishing grounds that generations of families have relied upon.

Energy Ambitions Clash With Traditional Ways of Life

Sri Lanka has been aggressively pursuing renewable energy development as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependence on costly fuel imports and stabilise an economy that suffered a devastating financial crisis in recent years. Wind energy projects form a key part of that vision, with the government keen to expand clean power capacity across the island.

However, critics argue that the rollout of such projects has come at a significant human cost, with insufficient consultation carried out among the fishing communities most directly affected by development in coastal and offshore zones.

Fishermen say they were not adequately warned about the potential impact on marine life and their fishing grounds before the project moved forward.

Calls for Urgent Government Intervention

Affected fishermen are now calling on the government to conduct an independent environmental assessment of the turbine project's impact on local fish populations and marine ecosystems. They are also demanding compensation for losses already incurred and a proper mechanism through which their concerns can be formally heard before any further expansion of the project takes place.

Environmental advocates have joined the chorus of concern, noting that large-scale energy infrastructure projects near sensitive coastal ecosystems must be subject to rigorous impact studies before approval is granted.

The dispute highlights a tension that Sri Lanka will increasingly face as it pushes toward its renewable energy targets — balancing the urgent need for sustainable power generation against the equally pressing need to protect the livelihoods of vulnerable coastal communities who have few alternative sources of income.

As pressure mounts from fishing associations and civil society groups, authorities face growing calls to pause and reassess the project until a transparent and inclusive review process can be completed.