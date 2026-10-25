Bay of Bengal Weather System Set to Strengthen Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday

A weather system brewing over the Bay of Bengal near the North Andaman Islands has intensified and is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, raising concerns across the region including Sri Lanka.

Rapid Intensification Under Way

What began as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has now strengthened into a depression, with meteorological authorities tracking its progress closely. The system is forecast to continue gaining strength over the coming days, with conditions in the surrounding ocean environment considered favourable for further intensification.

Weather experts warn that the system could reach severe cyclonic storm status by Tuesday, a classification that signals significantly stronger winds and the potential for heavy rainfall and rough seas across affected areas.

Potential Impact on Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, situated in close proximity to the Bay of Bengal weather corridor, could experience adverse effects depending on the storm's eventual track and intensity. Residents in coastal areas are advised to remain alert and follow official guidance from the Department of Meteorology.

Fishermen and those engaged in maritime activities are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into the open sea until further notice, as rough conditions are anticipated in the waters surrounding the island.

Authorities on Alert

Disaster management and meteorological agencies across the region are monitoring the developing system around the clock. Updates on the storm's projected path and intensity are expected to be issued regularly as the situation evolves.

The system originated as a low-pressure area near the North Andaman Islands

It has since intensified into a recognised depression

Severe cyclonic storm status is projected by Tuesday

Coastal communities and fishing communities are advised to stay vigilant

The public is encouraged to monitor official weather bulletins and heed any warnings or advisories issued by relevant authorities in the days ahead.

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