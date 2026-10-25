Colombo High Court Rules It Cannot Order Reinstatement of Gnanasara Thera's Robes

The Colombo High Court has declared that it does not possess the authority to order the reinstatement of the monastic robes of Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, which were removed by prison officials during his incarceration.

Court's Position on the Matter

High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala made this significant observation on Friday, clarifying the boundaries of the court's jurisdiction when the issue was raised before the bench. The judge noted that ordering the return of the religious robes to the controversial Buddhist monk fell outside the scope of the court's powers.

Background

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and polarising Buddhist figures, has been at the centre of several legal proceedings over the years. As the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena, a hardline Buddhist nationalist organisation, he has remained a highly discussed public figure both within the country and internationally.

The removal of his robes by prison authorities had drawn attention given the religious and cultural significance of monastic attire within Sri Lanka's predominantly Buddhist society, where the saffron robe carries deep spiritual and social meaning.

The court's ruling underscores the legal complexities surrounding the rights and status of members of the clergy when they come into conflict with the criminal justice system and prison regulations.