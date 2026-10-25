Vets Battle Around the Clock to Save Collapsed Wild Elephant in Ampara

A wild elephant that fell ill and collapsed in the Sammanthurai area of Ampara district is receiving intensive veterinary care, as wildlife officials and medical teams work tirelessly in a race against time to save the animal's life.

Condition of the Elephant

The stricken animal is a male elephant, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years of age. According to the Ministry of Environment, veterinary treatment has been ongoing since the elephant was found collapsed, with teams maintaining a round-the-clock vigil at the site.

Dedicated Response from Wildlife Authorities

Wildlife officials have mobilised resources to ensure the elephant receives the best possible care under difficult field conditions. Such efforts reflect the commitment of Sri Lanka's wildlife authorities to the protection and welfare of the country's wild elephant population, which holds deep cultural and ecological significance for the island nation.

Sri Lanka's Elephant Conservation Challenges

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world, and incidents of wild elephants falling ill or injured remain a serious concern for conservationists and authorities alike. Human-elephant conflict, habitat loss, and disease continue to pose significant threats to these majestic animals.

The elephant was discovered collapsed in the Sammanthurai area of Ampara district.

The animal is a male, aged approximately 25 to 30 years.

Veterinary teams have been working continuously to stabilise the elephant.

The Ministry of Environment is overseeing the response effort.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area so as not to cause further distress to the animal and to allow medical teams to carry out their work without interruption. Updates on the elephant's condition are expected to be issued by the Ministry of Environment as treatment progresses.