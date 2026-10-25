Gampaha Magistrate's Clash with IGP Shines Light on Alleged Police Misconduct in Sri Lanka

A tense courtroom confrontation between Gampaha Magistrate Bandula Gunaratne and Inspector-General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya has brought renewed attention to longstanding allegations of unlawful prosecutions being orchestrated by local law enforcement authorities across Sri Lanka.

Magistrate Takes Aim at Top Police Official

The strictures issued by Magistrate Gunaratne against the country's most senior police officer have sent ripples through legal and law enforcement circles, with many observers noting that the rebuke has given rare official weight to what is widely regarded as a troubling pattern of behaviour within the police service.

Critics and legal professionals have long maintained that certain elements within Sri Lanka's law enforcement apparatus routinely engage in the practice of framing suspects — fabricating or manipulating evidence to secure prosecutions against individuals who may be innocent. While such allegations have circulated for years, formal judicial censure of this magnitude directed at the IGP himself is considered highly unusual.

A Practice Long Known, Rarely Challenged

Legal analysts note that the magistrate's intervention is significant precisely because it pierces the institutional silence that has historically shielded such conduct from serious scrutiny. Despite widespread awareness within legal and civil society circles of these alleged sharp practices, accountability has remained elusive.

Suspects are allegedly targeted through manufactured evidence and false witness testimony.

Lower-ranking officers are said to carry out such operations under broader institutional pressure.

Victims of such prosecutions often lack the resources or legal support to challenge the charges effectively.

The confrontation between the judiciary and the country's top police official signals a rare moment where the courts have moved to directly challenge alleged misconduct at the highest levels of law enforcement.

Implications for Rule of Law

The incident raises fundamental questions about the integrity of criminal prosecutions in Sri Lanka and the extent to which ordinary citizens can trust the justice system to protect them from abuse of power. Rights activists have urged the government and relevant oversight bodies to treat the magistrate's strictures as a catalyst for deeper systemic reform within the Sri Lanka Police.

As the matter continues to draw public and judicial attention, pressure is mounting on authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the specific allegations raised before the Gampaha court, and to address the broader culture of impunity that critics say has allowed such practices to persist unchecked for decades.

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