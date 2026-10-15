Nissanka Out of Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, Udara Set to Step In

Sri Lanka's reliable opening batsman Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming One Day International tri-series in Pakistan, dealing a blow to the national side ahead of the tournament.

Lahiru Udara is widely expected to be named as Nissanka's replacement in the squad, with selectors set to finalise the decision ahead of the series getting underway.

Nissanka has been one of Sri Lanka's most consistent performers at the top of the order in recent times, making his absence a notable setback for the team's batting lineup. The tri-series, to be held in Pakistan, will see Sri Lanka face off against the host nation alongside a third competing side.

Udara, who has been on the fringes of the national setup, will be eager to seize the opportunity and cement his place in the ODI squad should he be officially confirmed as the replacement.

Sri Lanka's cricket board is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the squad update in the coming days, as the team continues preparations for the series.

The tri-series represents an important opportunity for Sri Lanka to build momentum in ODI cricket ahead of future ICC events, and team management will be hoping remaining squad members can step up to cover for the absence of the experienced Nissanka.

Related Video