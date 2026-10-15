Buddhist Monks' Freedom March Reaches Colombo in Push for Gnanasara Thera's Release

A large-scale protest march led by Buddhist clergy is set to arrive in Colombo today, as members of the Maha Sangha intensify their campaign calling for the release of Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera.

March Organised Under the Banner of 'Justice for the Robe'

The demonstration, officially titled the Justice for the Robe – Freedom March, has been organised under the leadership of senior Buddhist monks representing the Maha Sangha. The procession has drawn significant attention as it makes its way toward the capital, reflecting growing pressure from within the religious community over the continued imprisonment of the controversial Buddhist monk.

Gnanasara Thera, the outspoken head of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life. His imprisonment has sparked strong reactions from sections of the Buddhist clergy, who argue that his detention is unjust and amounts to a broader affront to the dignity of the monastic order.

Clergy Demand Immediate Release

Participating monks have framed the march as not merely a call for one individual's freedom, but as a stand for the rights and honour of the entire Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka. Organisers contend that the imprisonment of a senior Buddhist monk sets a troubling precedent for the treatment of religious figures in the country.

The march is expected to draw considerable crowds upon its arrival in Colombo, with supporters gathering to demonstrate solidarity with the clergy's demands. Security arrangements are anticipated to be in place along the route as authorities monitor the situation closely.

A Nation Watching Closely

The protest arrives at a time of heightened political sensitivity in Sri Lanka, where the intersection of religion and politics continues to shape public discourse. The Buddhist clergy holds significant moral and social influence in the country, and large-scale demonstrations by monks have historically carried considerable weight with both the public and policymakers.

It remains to be seen whether today's arrival in Colombo will prompt a formal response from the government regarding the monks' demands. Political observers note that authorities will need to navigate the situation carefully, balancing the rule of law with the deeply held sentiments of a religiously significant constituency.

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