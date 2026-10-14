Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha to Spend Rs. 8 Million on Road Leading to Javelin Star Rumesh Tharanga's Home

The Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha has announced plans to develop the road leading to the residence of Sri Lankan javelin throw athlete Rumesh Tharanga, with the project estimated to cost Rs. 8 million.

The decision comes as the local authority moves to honour one of Sri Lanka's prominent track and field athletes by improving the infrastructure in the area where he resides.

A Tribute Through Infrastructure

The road development project is seen as a mark of recognition for Rumesh Tharanga's contributions to Sri Lankan athletics. Local authorities in the Millaniya area have taken the initiative to upgrade the road as a gesture of appreciation towards the javelin thrower, whose achievements have brought pride to the region.

The Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha is expected to oversee the project, with the allocated budget of Rs. 8 million set to fund the construction and improvement works on the road leading to the athlete's home.

Spotlight on Local Heroes

The move reflects a growing trend among local government bodies across Sri Lanka to acknowledge the achievements of sportspersons hailing from their respective areas. By investing in infrastructure linked to celebrated athletes, Pradeshiya Sabhas aim to inspire younger generations in their communities to pursue sporting excellence.

Rumesh Tharanga has been a notable figure in Sri Lankan athletics, particularly in the javelin throw discipline, representing the country at various regional and international competitions.

Further details regarding the timeline and commencement of the road development project are yet to be officially announced by the Millaniya Pradeshiya Sabha.