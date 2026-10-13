Massive Blaze Tears Through Grandpass Neighbourhood, Destroying Around 25 Homes

Fire Breaks Out in Mahawatta Area of Grandpass, Colombo

A devastating fire has swept through a densely packed residential area in Mahawatta, Grandpass, Colombo, engulfing approximately 25 houses and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Authorities responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying six fire engines to the scene in an effort to bring the rapidly spreading blaze under control. The fire tore through the closely built row of houses, raising serious concerns about the safety of residents in the affected neighbourhood.

Emergency Response Mobilised

Fire crews worked urgently to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further into the surrounding community. The deployment of six fire engines reflects the significant scale of the incident, which posed a major challenge for emergency services given the tightly clustered nature of the housing in the area.

Residents in the vicinity were left in distress as the blaze consumed their homes, with families forced to flee the advancing flames.

Impact on Affected Families

The incident has left a considerable number of families displaced, with around 25 households reported to have been affected by the fire. The full extent of the damage, including injuries and casualties, is yet to be officially confirmed as investigations and assessments continue at the site.

Local authorities are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops and relief efforts are coordinated for those who have lost their homes in the fire.