Six Media Bodies Unite to Condemn Hate Campaign Against Journalist's Wife Sandya Ekneligoda

A united front of six prominent Sri Lankan media organisations has come forward to strongly denounce what they have described as an organised campaign of hate speech directed at Sandya Ekneligoda, wife of missing journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.

Collective Stand Against Targeted Harassment

The coalition of media bodies issued a joint condemnation, expressing deep concern over the coordinated nature of the attacks being levelled against Sandya Ekneligoda. The organisations described the campaign as a deliberate attempt to intimidate and silence a woman who has spent years fighting for justice on behalf of her disappeared husband.

Sandya Ekneligoda has long been a prominent voice in Sri Lanka's struggle for accountability regarding enforced disappearances, particularly in connection with the case of her husband Prageeth, a cartoonist and journalist who went missing in January 2010.

A Pattern of Intimidation

The media organisations stressed that hate campaigns of this nature pose a serious threat not only to individuals targeted but to the broader principles of press freedom and human rights advocacy in Sri Lanka. They warned that allowing such behaviour to go unchecked sets a dangerous precedent for those who dare to speak truth to power.

The condemnation reflects growing alarm within Sri Lanka's media community over the use of coordinated online and public harassment as a tool to suppress legitimate voices seeking justice.

Call for Accountability

The six organisations collectively called on relevant authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for perpetuating the hate campaign. They urged law enforcement and regulatory bodies to treat the matter with the urgency it deserves, ensuring that Sandya Ekneligoda and others like her are afforded protection under Sri Lankan law.

Media freedom advocates have long pointed to Sri Lanka's troubled history with journalist safety, and this latest incident has once again brought those concerns to the forefront of public discourse. The solidarity shown by the coalition is being viewed as a significant moment of collective responsibility within the country's media landscape.

Six Sri Lankan media organisations jointly issued the condemnation

The campaign targets Sandya Ekneligoda, wife of missing journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda

Prageeth Ekneligoda disappeared in January 2010

The organisations called on authorities to take action against those behind the hate campaign

Sandya Ekneligoda has continued to pursue justice for her husband's disappearance despite years of personal hardship and legal battles. The latest wave of attacks against her has drawn widespread criticism from civil society groups and media freedom advocates both locally and internationally.