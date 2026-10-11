Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Decline in September as Central Bank Steps In to Purchase Dollars

Reserves Record Drop Amid Central Bank Intervention

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves fell during September 2026, prompting the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to intervene in currency markets by purchasing US dollars in an effort to stabilise the country's external financial position.

The decline in reserves marks a notable development for an economy that has been working steadily to rebuild its external buffers following the severe foreign exchange crisis that pushed the island nation into its worst economic downturn in recent decades.

Central Bank Acts to Support Reserves

In response to the drop, the Central Bank moved to acquire dollars from the market, a measure aimed at replenishing reserve levels and signalling continued commitment to maintaining monetary stability. Such interventions are typically employed when authorities seek to manage liquidity in the foreign exchange market and shore up confidence among investors and creditors.

The Central Bank's dollar purchases reflect the ongoing challenge Sri Lanka faces in sustaining reserve adequacy, a key benchmark closely monitored by international lenders including the International Monetary Fund, with which the country maintains a critical financial assistance programme.

Context and Implications

Sri Lanka has made considerable strides in rebuilding its foreign reserves since the acute shortages of 2022, which led to crippling fuel, medicine and essential goods shortages across the country. However, maintaining those gains remains a delicate balancing act, influenced by factors including:

Export earnings from key sectors such as tea, garments and tourism

Worker remittances from Sri Lankans employed abroad

Debt repayment obligations following restructuring agreements

Global commodity prices and import demand

Economists and market observers will be closely watching the Central Bank's next official reserve data release to assess the scale of the September decline and evaluate whether the dollar-buying initiative has been sufficient to arrest the downward trend.

The government and monetary authorities have repeatedly emphasised their commitment to maintaining prudent reserve levels as part of broader economic recovery and stabilisation efforts currently underway in the country.

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