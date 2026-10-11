Sri Lanka Marked Tier 2 for Fifth Straight Year in US Human Trafficking Report

Sri Lanka has once again been placed in the Tier 2 category of the United States Department of State's annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, marking the fifth consecutive year the island nation has retained this designation.

What Tier 2 Means

Countries classified under Tier 2 are those whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking, but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards. The classification places Sri Lanka in a middle ground — acknowledging some progress while highlighting the need for stronger and more sustained action.

A Persistent Concern

The TIP Report, published annually by the US State Department, is one of the most widely referenced global assessments of governmental efforts to combat human trafficking. Being listed at Tier 2 for five consecutive years signals that, while Sri Lanka is not among the worst offenders globally, the country has yet to achieve the level of compliance expected to move into the Tier 1 category, which recognises full adherence to anti-trafficking standards.

Implications for Sri Lanka

The repeated Tier 2 classification carries both reputational and diplomatic weight. It suggests that systemic challenges in Sri Lanka's approach to identifying victims, prosecuting traffickers, and implementing protective measures remain unresolved. Key areas typically scrutinised in such assessments include:

The prosecution and conviction of human traffickers

Victim identification and support services

Preventive measures and public awareness programmes

Coordination between law enforcement agencies and civil society

Room for Progress

Human rights advocates and anti-trafficking organisations have long urged Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen legislation, improve victim care infrastructure, and enhance inter-agency coordination to address vulnerabilities that make citizens susceptible to trafficking, both domestically and abroad.

Sri Lanka's labour migration sector, which sends hundreds of thousands of workers — particularly women — to the Middle East and other regions each year, has historically been identified as an area of elevated risk for trafficking and exploitation.

The government's ability to move up to Tier 1 in future reports will depend on demonstrable improvements in enforcement, victim protection, and policy implementation in the months ahead.