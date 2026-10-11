Only the Sangha Has Authority to Defrock a Monk, Declares Kotte Mahanayake Thero

The Mahanayake Thero of the Kotte Chapter has firmly stated that the authority to disrobe a Buddhist monk rests solely within the hands of the monastic community itself, emphasising that no external party holds the power to strip a member of the Sangha of his robes.

The senior prelate made the declaration amid ongoing public discourse surrounding accountability within Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy, reaffirming a long-standing principle rooted in Vinaya — the code of monastic discipline that governs the conduct of Buddhist monks.

A Matter of Ecclesiastical Authority

According to the Kotte Mahanayake Thero, the process of disrobing is an internal matter that must be handled strictly by fellow Buddhist monks in accordance with established religious procedure. He stressed that neither civil authorities nor laypersons possess the jurisdiction to initiate or enforce such an action against a member of the ordained Sangha.

This position underscores the distinct separation between state law and Buddhist ecclesiastical governance that has long been observed in Sri Lanka, where the Sangha operates under its own disciplinary framework.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Buddhist Community

Sri Lanka, as a country where Theravada Buddhism holds a central place in cultural and national life, frequently sees such declarations carry considerable moral and social weight. The Mahanayake Theros of the country's principal chapters are widely regarded as the highest spiritual authorities within the Buddhist establishment.

The statement is expected to draw attention from religious leaders, legal scholars, and policymakers alike, particularly as questions surrounding the conduct of certain members of the clergy have periodically surfaced in public debate.

The Kotte Mahanayake's remarks serve as a reminder that, within the framework of Buddhist canon, the Sangha remains a self-regulating institution — one whose internal disciplinary processes are considered sacred and beyond the reach of secular intervention.

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