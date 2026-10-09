Sri Lankan Scientist Part of Team That Traced Universe's Oldest Fast Radio Burst — 10 Billion Years Old

Groundbreaking Discovery Reaches Across Cosmic Time

Sri Lankan astrophysicist Themiya Nanayakkara has contributed to one of the most remarkable discoveries in modern astronomy, forming part of an international research team that has successfully identified the oldest known fast radio burst ever recorded — a signal that travelled an extraordinary 10 billion years before reaching Earth.

What Is a Fast Radio Burst?

Fast radio bursts, commonly referred to as FRBs, are intense and extremely brief pulses of radio energy that originate from deep within the cosmos. Though they last only milliseconds, a single burst can release as much energy as the Sun emits over an entire year. Scientists around the world have been working to understand their origins, with many mysteries still surrounding these powerful cosmic phenomena.

A Record-Breaking Signal

The newly identified fast radio burst is the most ancient ever detected, having been emitted when the universe was less than four billion years old. The discovery pushes back the known timeline of such events significantly, offering researchers an unprecedented window into the early universe and the conditions that existed within it billions of years ago.

Sri Lanka's Place in Global Science

Nanayakkara's involvement in the research team marks a proud moment for Sri Lanka, demonstrating that the island nation continues to produce scientists capable of contributing meaningfully at the very highest levels of international research. His participation in uncovering this cosmic milestone reflects the growing presence of South Asian scientists in globally significant astronomical studies.

The discovery offers an extraordinary opportunity to study the structure and matter content of the universe at a time when it looked very different from how it appears today.

Significance for Future Research

Beyond breaking records, the discovery carries significant scientific weight. By studying fast radio bursts from the early universe, researchers can gain valuable insight into how matter was distributed across space in those formative cosmic epochs. The findings are expected to inform future investigations into the large-scale structure of the universe and may help resolve longstanding questions about what lies between galaxies.

The research represents a collaborative triumph involving scientists from multiple countries, with Nanayakkara's contribution standing as a testament to Sri Lanka's growing footprint in the world of cutting-edge astrophysics.

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