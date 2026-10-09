Former State Bank Cashier Jailed 15 Years for Stealing Over Rs. 130 Million

A 31-year-old former chief cashier employed at a prominent state bank has been handed a 15-year rigorous imprisonment sentence after being found guilty of misappropriating more than Rs. 130 million in public funds.

A Serious Breach of Public Trust

The case has drawn widespread attention across Sri Lanka, highlighting the dangers of financial misconduct within state-owned banking institutions. The convicted individual, who held the trusted position of chief cashier, exploited his access to large sums of money to siphon off funds running into hundreds of millions of rupees.

The sentencing marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold financial criminals accountable, particularly those who abuse positions of responsibility within public institutions.

Rigorous Imprisonment Handed Down

Courts imposed a sentence of 15 years of rigorous imprisonment on the accused, reflecting the gravity of the offence and the substantial financial damage caused. Misappropriation on this scale not only harms the institution directly involved but also undermines public confidence in state banking services as a whole.

A Warning to Others

Legal observers note that the severity of the punishment sends a strong message to those employed in positions of financial trust across both public and private sectors in Sri Lanka.

The accused was 31 years of age at the time of sentencing

He formerly served as the chief cashier at a leading state bank

The total amount misappropriated exceeded Rs. 130 million

A sentence of 15 years rigorous imprisonment was handed down by the court

Authorities are expected to pursue full recovery of the misappropriated funds as legal proceedings continue in related matters. The case serves as a stark reminder that financial crimes within public institutions carry severe consequences under Sri Lankan law.