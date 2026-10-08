Sri Lanka and Japan Forge Partnership to Boost Skilled Employment Pathways from 2027

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step towards expanding overseas employment opportunities for its skilled workforce, with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and Japan's IM Japan organisation signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at opening new pathways for Sri Lankan workers in Japan from 2027.

A Strategic Agreement for Future Opportunities

The newly signed MoU marks a formal commitment between the two organisations to collaborate on channelling skilled Sri Lankan professionals into the Japanese labour market. The agreement is set to take effect in 2027, giving both parties sufficient time to establish the necessary frameworks, training programmes, and administrative processes required to support the initiative.

Addressing Japan's Growing Labour Demand

Japan has long faced challenges related to an ageing population and shrinking domestic workforce, creating consistent demand for skilled foreign labour across a range of industries. This agreement positions Sri Lanka as a key partner in helping to meet that demand, while simultaneously providing Sri Lankan workers with access to one of the world's most advanced economies.

Benefits for Sri Lankan Workers

The partnership is expected to deliver meaningful benefits for Sri Lankan job seekers, including:

Access to structured skilled employment opportunities in Japan

Exposure to internationally recognised workplace standards and practices

Enhanced earning potential and professional development

Strengthened bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and Japan in the labour sector

SLBFE's Role in Facilitating the Programme

The SLBFE, as the primary government body overseeing foreign employment in Sri Lanka, will play a central role in coordinating the programme. The bureau is expected to work closely with IM Japan to identify suitable candidates, facilitate required skills training, and ensure the welfare of Sri Lankan workers placed under the scheme.

This agreement reflects the government's broader strategy of diversifying overseas employment destinations for Sri Lankan workers and forging stronger labour diplomacy ties with developed nations. With Japan now firmly on the horizon as a destination, thousands of skilled Sri Lankans could stand to benefit when the programme commences in 2027.

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