Port City Tax Breaks for Residential Real Estate Creating Unfair Playing Field, Warns Advocata Institute

The Advocata Institute has raised serious concerns over the tax exemptions granted to residential real estate developments within the Colombo Port City, warning that these incentives are creating a deeply distorted and unequal tax environment that disadvantages real estate businesses operating elsewhere in Sri Lanka.

A Two-Tiered Tax Landscape

According to the Colombo-based policy think tank, developers and investors operating within the Port City special economic zone enjoy a broad set of tax concessions that are simply not available to their counterparts in the rest of the country. This disparity, the institute argues, undermines the principles of a fair and neutral tax regime.

The Advocata Institute contends that both local and foreign real estate businesses functioning outside the Port City boundary are placed at a structural disadvantage, as they bear the full weight of Sri Lanka's standard tax obligations while competing in a market where some players face significantly reduced fiscal burdens.

Distortion in the Broader Real Estate Sector

The think tank's warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka's property and construction sector is navigating an already challenging economic recovery. Analysts note that artificially preferential conditions for Port City developments could skew investment flows, driving capital toward the enclave at the expense of broader urban development across the island.

Tax exemptions confined to a specific zone create winners and losers not on the basis of productivity or innovation, but purely on geographic location — a outcome that distorts market signals and undermines competition.

The Advocata Institute has long advocated for transparent, broad-based tax policy reforms in Sri Lanka, and its latest findings add to growing debate over whether the Port City's special fiscal arrangements are compatible with the country's wider economic reform agenda.

Calls for Policy Review

The institute is urging policymakers to critically examine the tax framework governing Port City's residential real estate segment and to consider how such exemptions interact with the national tax system. It has called for greater consistency in how tax policy is applied across the real estate sector, regardless of a project's location.

As Sri Lanka continues to work toward fiscal consolidation and economic stabilisation, questions around tax equity and the long-term sustainability of zone-specific incentives are expected to feature more prominently in policy discussions in the months ahead.

Related Video