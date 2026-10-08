Over 4.5kg of 'Ice' Seized in Ja-Ela Drug Bust, Suspect Arrested

A significant haul of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as "Ice," has been seized by police following a raid on a residence in Ja-Ela, with one suspect taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

Large Quantity of Narcotics Recovered

The seizure, amounting to more than 4.5 kilograms of the dangerous narcotic, marks a notable development in law enforcement efforts to combat the spread of hard drugs across the Western Province. Crystal Methamphetamine is among the most potent and destructive illegal substances currently circulating within Sri Lanka.

Police conducted the operation at a private home in the Ja-Ela area, uncovering the substantial cache of Ice during the search. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody pending further investigations.

Growing Concern Over Ice in Sri Lanka

The drug commonly known as Ice has become an increasing cause for concern among Sri Lankan authorities in recent years, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their crackdown on its distribution networks across the island.

Substance seized: Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice)

Quantity recovered: Approximately 4.5 kilograms

Location of raid: Ja-Ela residential property

Arrests made: One suspect

Investigations into the origins of the consignment and any wider network linked to the arrested individual are currently ongoing. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking to their nearest police station.