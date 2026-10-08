Elderly Retired Teacher Sisters Found Brutally Murdered at Habaraduwa Home

Two elderly sisters, both retired teachers, have been found murdered at their residence in the Pitiduwa area of Habaraduwa, sending shockwaves through the local community. The victims, aged 86 and 81 respectively, were discovered dead under deeply troubling circumstances that have prompted an urgent police investigation.

Victims Identified as Retired Educators

The deceased women, who had dedicated their careers to teaching before retiring, were living together at their home in the Pitiduwa area when the tragedy occurred. The discovery of their bodies has left neighbours and community members in a state of shock and grief, as the sisters were said to have been well-known and respected figures in the area.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement authorities have launched a full-scale murder investigation following the grim discovery. Police have cordoned off the residence and are treating the scene as a serious crime scene as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two women.

Both victims were retired female teachers

The sisters were aged 86 and 81

The incident occurred in the Pitiduwa area of Habaraduwa

A police investigation has been formally launched

Community in Shock

The Habaraduwa area has been left deeply unsettled by the brutal nature of the killings. Residents in the vicinity have expressed fear and disbelief that such a violent crime could be committed against two elderly women living quietly in their home.

The local community is urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information that may assist investigators in bringing those responsible to justice.

Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in solving the case, as investigations continue. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.