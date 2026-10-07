Former NSB Chairman Pradeep Kariyawasam Taken Into Custody Over 'Siriliya Saviya' Probe

Former National Savings Bank (NSB) Chairman Pradeep Kariyawasam has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an ongoing investigation into the controversial 'Siriliya Saviya' programme.

The arrest marks a significant development in the probe, which has drawn considerable attention given the seniority of the individuals involved and the nature of the allegations surrounding the state-backed initiative.

Kariyawasam, who previously served as the head of one of Sri Lanka's leading state banking institutions, was taken into custody by CIABOC officials as part of their continuing efforts to investigate suspected financial irregularities linked to the programme.

Background to the Investigation

The 'Siriliya Saviya' programme has been under scrutiny for some time, with authorities examining whether funds or resources associated with the initiative were misappropriated or handled in a manner inconsistent with established financial regulations and public accountability standards.

CIABOC, the country's primary anti-corruption body, has been conducting its investigation into the matter as part of a broader push to hold public officials and those in positions of financial trust accountable for alleged misconduct.

The arrest of a former chairman of a major state bank underscores the seriousness with which authorities are approaching the investigation, signalling that no individual is beyond the reach of the law regardless of their former standing or institutional affiliation.

Wider Implications

This latest development is expected to intensify public and political scrutiny of the 'Siriliya Saviya' programme and those who oversaw its implementation. Sri Lankans have in recent years grown increasingly vocal about the need for transparency and accountability in the management of state institutions and public funds.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the progress of the investigation are expected to emerge as CIABOC continues its proceedings. The case is likely to be closely watched by both the public and political observers in the weeks ahead.