Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon Among Nine Indicted Over Weligama Shooting Incident

Former Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon and eight others have been formally indicted before the Matara High Court in connection with the high-profile Weligama shooting case, with indictments served on Wednesday.

Senior Police Figure Faces Formal Charges

The serving of indictments marks a significant development in a case that has drawn widespread public attention, given the seniority of the accused. Deshabandu Tennakoon, who previously held the country's top policing position as Inspector General of Police, now faces formal criminal proceedings alongside eight co-accused before the Matara High Court.

The Weligama shooting incident had long been a subject of controversy and public scrutiny, and Wednesday's proceedings signal that the matter is advancing into a critical stage of the judicial process.

Case Proceeds Through the Courts

The indictments were formally presented to the Matara High Court, bringing the case into the high court trial phase. The nine accused, including the former IGP, will now be subject to full High Court proceedings as the justice system works through the allegations surrounding the Weligama incident.

The case is being closely watched by legal observers and the general public alike, as it involves one of the most senior law enforcement officials in Sri Lanka's recent history facing criminal indictment.

Further proceedings before the Matara High Court are expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks as the case moves forward.

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