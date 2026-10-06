Sri Lanka's Financial Literacy Rate Surges to 58%, Prime Minister Announces

Sri Lanka has recorded a significant leap in financial literacy among its population, with the national rate climbing from 35% to 58%, Prime Minister announced, signalling a major shift in the country's economic awareness and capability.

A Landmark Achievement in Financial Education

The substantial rise of 23 percentage points reflects growing efforts to educate Sri Lankans about personal finance, banking, savings, and investment. The improvement is being viewed as a positive indicator for the country's broader economic recovery and long-term financial stability.

Financial literacy plays a critical role in empowering citizens to make informed decisions about managing money, understanding credit, and planning for the future — all of which are essential as Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic rehabilitation following recent years of hardship.

Government's Role in Driving the Change

The Prime Minister's announcement highlights the impact of targeted government-led initiatives and programmes aimed at broadening financial knowledge across different segments of society, including rural communities and low-income households who have historically had limited access to formal financial services.

The rise in financial literacy from 35% to 58% represents a meaningful step forward in building a more financially resilient nation.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Experts have long argued that improved financial literacy is closely linked to stronger economic participation, reduced household debt vulnerability, and greater confidence in engaging with the formal banking sector. The latest figures suggest Sri Lanka is making measurable progress on all these fronts.

Financial literacy has increased by 23 percentage points overall

The rate now stands at 58%, up from a previous benchmark of 35%

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister

The improvement is seen as key to supporting Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery

As the government continues to prioritise financial inclusion and education, stakeholders in the banking and private sectors are expected to play an increasingly active role in sustaining this upward trend and ensuring that financial knowledge reaches every corner of the island.