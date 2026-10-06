Sri Lanka Condominium Sales Slide 6.7% in Second Quarter, Central Bank Data Shows

Sri Lanka's condominium market recorded a notable decline in the second quarter of 2026, with sales dropping by 6.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Lower-End Segment Feels the Pressure

The figures reveal that transactions involving properties priced below 25 million rupees experienced a significant fall during the quarter, suggesting that buyers at the more affordable end of the condominium market have pulled back amid ongoing economic pressures.

In contrast, the bulk of transaction activity was concentrated in the 25 to 50 million rupee price bracket, indicating that mid-range condominium units continued to attract relatively stronger buyer interest despite the broader market softening.

Market Conditions Under Scrutiny

The decline raises fresh questions about the pace of recovery in Sri Lanka's property sector, which has faced sustained headwinds following the country's economic crisis. Rising construction costs, tightened household budgets, and cautious lending by financial institutions have all been cited as factors weighing on residential property demand.

Industry observers note that the drop in lower-priced unit sales may reflect the squeeze on middle-income buyers, who have seen their purchasing power eroded by inflation and higher borrowing costs in recent years.

Broader Property Sector Outlook

While the Central Bank data points to a contraction in condominium transactions, analysts will be watching closely to see whether the trend deepens in subsequent quarters or whether stabilising interest rates and improving macroeconomic conditions help revive buyer confidence.

The performance of the condominium segment is considered a key indicator of urban property market health in Sri Lanka, particularly in Colombo and its suburbs, where high-rise residential development has expanded significantly over the past decade.

Further detailed data from the Central Bank is expected to shed more light on regional variations and the overall trajectory of the property market for the remainder of 2026.