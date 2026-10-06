Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Returns Home After Medical Treatment in Singapore

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has returned to Sri Lanka following a period of medical treatment abroad, sources confirmed. She had been in Singapore receiving healthcare before making her return to the island.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, had travelled to Singapore specifically for medical purposes. Her return marks the end of what is understood to have been a health-related visit to the city-state, which is a common destination for Sri Lankans seeking specialised medical care.

No further details regarding the nature of her medical treatment have been officially disclosed by the family or their representatives at this stage.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa served as Sri Lanka's First Lady during her husband Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency, a period that spanned from 2005 to 2015. She has remained a recognised public figure in the country in the years since.

Further updates on her condition or any public engagements following her return are expected to be shared in due course.

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